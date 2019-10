HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) James Harden, Tilman Fertitta and Russell Westbrook attend game six of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in…

There were a handful of celebs on hand for the Houston Astros Game 6 ALCS victory over the New York Yankees.



James Harden, Tilman Fertitta and Russell Westbrook could be seen chatting during the game. And Kate Upton was spotted as well.



Here are some of those photos of those celebs.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Kate Upton attends game six of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: Kate Upton celebrates the Houston Astros 6-4 win in game six of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob…

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) James Harden, Tilman Fertitta and Russell Westbrook attend game six of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park on October 19, 2019 in…

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.