See Rockets' savage roast of Jazz using Fresh Prince of Bel-Air clip

HOUSTON - The Rockets just eliminated the Jazz from the playoffs. "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" had a character named DJ Jazzy Jeff. We see what you did there, Rockets.

The team posted a parody on its social media accounts late Tuesday night after sending the Jazz packing.

More Headlines

The clip includes the faces of James Harden (Uncle Phil), Chris Paul (Fresh Prince) and other Rockets players superimposed on cast members from an episode of Fresh Prince.

While Uncle Phil is listening to some of his favorite music, DJ Jazzy Jeff, with a Jazz logo superimposed on his shirt, messes with the music and changes it to another song of which Uncle Phil disapproves.

It ends with Jazzy Jeff being thrown out of the Bel-Air home and sent flying back to Utah.

I might be biased, but I think this just won the internet.

Watch the clip below:

👋 Jazz A post shared by Houston Rockets (@houstonrockets) on May 8, 2018 at 7:24pm PDT

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.