See how Houstonians, local leaders, celebs react to Astros ALCS win

Associated Press

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are World Series bound after defeating the Yankees 6-4 in the American League Championship Series Game 6 Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

Local leaders and Houstonians are celebrating the Astros' second AL Pennant.

See how the city is reacting below:

Congrats to all the boys, what an absolutely amazing series. An amazing team. THAT AL MF PENNANT BABY!!!!!!! ❄️❄️❄️ — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) October 20, 2019

AWESOME VIDEO: So what was it like inside Minute Maid for game-winning homerun by Altuve? A few buddies of mine Carlos, Hoss and Willy Taveras (former Astros player) happened to capture the awesome moment! Posted by KPRC2 Jonathan Martinez on Saturday, 19 October 2019

When we play as a team we win. No better example than the @astros. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) October 20, 2019

"Typhoon Texas lit up its Lone Star Racers slide to celebrate the Astros moving on to the World Series! The west Houston waterpark will light up the slide for every Astro win!"

All Praise To The Most High!! We Goin Back To The World Series⚾️🤘🏿💨💨💨 Lets Take It Back @ Minute Maid Park https://t.co/yCRTh3Ts78 — TraeThaTruth (@TRAEABN) October 20, 2019

Ok @ChiefNewsham, @Nationals will be facing our @astros. What are we going to put on the line?



Lets go @astros, #TakeItBack! — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) October 20, 2019

To celebrate the @astros big win, we're ditching our usual colors for some 'Stros blue and orange. Be on the lookout for a new look at https://t.co/VoLFLZKsju during the #WorldSeries. pic.twitter.com/2oWjuGp6Vu — Team Cornyn (@TeamCornyn) October 20, 2019

