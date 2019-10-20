See how Houstonians, local leaders, celebs react to Astros ALCS win

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are World Series bound after defeating the Yankees 6-4 in the American League Championship Series Game 6 Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.
Local leaders and Houstonians are celebrating the Astros' second AL Pennant.
See how the city is reacting below:
"Typhoon Texas lit up its Lone Star Racers slide to celebrate the Astros moving on to the World Series! The west Houston waterpark will light up the slide for every Astro win!"
