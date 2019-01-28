Santa Fe school shooting suspect due in court

Dimitrios Pagourtzis faces charges of capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault against a public servant following a mass shooting at Santa Fe High School this year.

GALVESTON, Texas - The suspect in last year’s rampage at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 people and wounded 13 others is due in court Monday.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been charged with capital murder of multiple persons and aggravated assault on a public servant in connection with the May 18 shooting spree.

Pagourtzis, who has been held in solitary confinement since his arrest, is expected to appear via video conference about 10:30 a.m. in Galveston County.

Jared Black, Shana Fisher, Christian Garcia, Aaron McLeod, Glenda Perkins, Angelique Ramirez, Sabika Sheikh, Christopher Stone, Cynthia Tisdale and Kimberly Vaughan were killed in the shooting.

Santa Fe Independent School District Police Officer John Barnes was among the 13 people who were injured.

Attorneys for Pagourtzis have filed a change of venue request, saying their client cannot receive a fair trial.

