Ryan Griffin leads youthful tight end group for Texans

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans spent a pair of draft picks on tight ends in hopes of revamping that very important group to the team.

A pair of Jordans, Akins and Thomas, were third and sixth round picks respectively. Akins was on the field for just ten plays in the preseason opener, but caught two touchdown passes.

Thomas got 15 snaps in the preseason opening win at the Chiefs, 17-10 on Thursday night.

Veteran tight end Ryan Griffin returns for his sixth season with the team.

He's definitely looked at as the leader of the room and someone his teammates can lean on with his experience.

Sports Director Randy McIlvoy caught up with Griffin after the team's first training camp practice back in Houston on Saturday morning.

It was the team's first practice since the preseason opener.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.