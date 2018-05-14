RunAsOne: Astros sport Rockets jerseys

HOUSTON - The reigning world champion Houston Astros showed their support for the Houston Rockets as the team aims for a championship of their own.

From Jose Altuve to Justin Verlander to George Springer, the Astros were decked in their Rockets finest as they left Minute Maid Park after Sunday’s 6-1 win against the Texas Rangers.

Both Verlander and Carlos Correa sported the No. 1 jersey. Verlander’s jersey was embroidered on the back with the Rocket’s motto, “Run As One.”

Lance McCullers took it old school and rocked a jersey featuring the Rockets logo from the late 90’s.

Even general manager A.J. Hinch was decked in Rockets red.

The team posed for a picture in their Rockets gear before boarding a plane for California, where they will take on the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Touch down out in H-Town, there it might get ugly ❄️🚀 #RunAsOne @HoustonRockets pic.twitter.com/rnfYZ2HOCc — Lance McCullers Jr. (@LMcCullers43) May 13, 2018

The Rockets gave a hat tip to the Astros using “#HTownPride.”

The Rockets will meet the Golden State Warriors for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals at 8 p.m. Monday at Toyota Center.

