Run as one: Fans celebrate Rockets' home-turf win against the Warriors

Fans celebrated after the Houston Rockets tied up the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday night.

HOUSTON - Fans celebrated after the Houston Rockets tied up the Western Conference Semifinals on Monday night.

“It was crazy. The game was so close, but we never gave up the lead. We kept fighting and we won,” said one fan.

James Harden scored 38 points as the Rockets beat the Golden State Warriors 112-108 at the Toyota Center.

“We’re ready. They tried to count us out, but now we’re here. Two and two. Rockets in six,” said another fan.

Retired Rockets player Ralph Sampson was in the crowd with his son. Sampson played back in the '80s and '90s.

“Hopefully, they can hit them in the mouth like we did in the '80s and '90s with Hakeem Olajuwon and the crew, but it's an exciting time in Houston. Two and two and I know the fans are very excited here,” said Sampson.

Current players and head coach Mike D'Antoni know it will be a tough battle until the end, especially against the defending NBA champions.

"The better the team, the harder it is. Obviously, they're the best and it’s hard, you make one little mistake and they’re shooting threes,” said D’Antoni.

Now, the team is heading back to Oakland for Game 5, and fans were confident Houston could take the entire series.

“We’re definitely gonna have to fight for it. We’re definitely gonna have to get some more rebounds. We’re (going to) work together as a team,” a fan said.

Game 5 is set for 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We did a great job tonight, but we got some work to do coming into Oracle, it’s a tough environment,” said another.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.