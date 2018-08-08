Rockets will host Thunder on Christmas Day

Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) talks to guard James Harden during the second half in Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Houston.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets learned where they will be spending Christmas Day this upcoming season as the league announced their slate of games for the December holiday along with their Opening week nationally televised games.

The Rockets and reigning league MVP James Harden will host the the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 2:00 p.m. game at Toyota Center on Christmas Day in what should be a matchup of Carmelo Anthony and his former Thunder team.

Anthony is expected to sign with the Rockets in the coming days. He has verbally agreed to a deal with the team, but has not yet signed his contract. Anthony spent last season with the Thunder.

It was also announced that Houston will open the regular season at home on Wednesday, October 17 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The team will be in Los Angeles for a pair of games during the first weekend of the regular season. Houston will play at the Lakers on Saturday, October 20 at 9:30 p.m., in what will be Lebron James' first home game as a Laker.

The Rocket will play at Staples Center again the following night when they face the Clippers at 8:00 p.m.

The league also announced three nationally televised games on Martin Luther King, Jr. day on January 21, 2019 with the Rockets involved in one of them. Houston will play at Philadelphia at 7:00 p.m. on the holiday.

The full schedule will be released on Friday.

