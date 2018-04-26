Rockets use big 3rd quarter again, beat Timberwolves 122-104 to close out series in 5 games

HOUSTON - For the third time in the last four seasons, the Houston Rockets are off to the Western Conference semifinals, thanks to a 122-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game Five.

WATCH: Rockets post-Game 5 interview with Mike D'Antoni

After yet another lackluster start that saw the Rockets trailing 59-55 at the half, Houston used another hot start to the third quarter to pull away from the 8th-seeded Wolves. The Rockets outscored Minnesota 30-15 in the third, behind 15 points from James Harden. The likely league MVP finished the game with 24 points and 12 assists.

Chris Paul scored 10 of his 12 points after intermission, while Clint Capela posted his third double-double of the series (26 points, 15 rebounds).

PHOTOS: Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5

1 of 9 PHOTOS: Houston Rockets v Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5 × 1 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets battles Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves for a rebound in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 2 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Jeff Teague #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves takes a three point shot defended by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 3 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets goes up for a lay up defended by Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 4 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets passes under the basket defended by Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 9 of 9 5 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Andrew Wiggins #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves controls the ball defended by Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 6 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets takes a shot defended by Jeff Teague #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 in the fisrt half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 7 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets goes up for a lay up defended by Jimmy Butler #23 of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 8 of 9 HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 25: Eric Gordon #10 of the Houston Rockets passes the ball under the basket defended by Taj Gibson #67 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during Game Five of the first round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 25, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Hide Caption 9 of 9 9 of 9 Loading... AD AD

The Rockets trailed by as many as 10 in the first half, as the Timberwolves shot 55% from the field and knocked down seven three’s. Karl-Anthony Towns finished with a team-high 23 points for Minnesota, while Jimmy Butler had just 8 points on 4-of-10 shooting.

Eric Gordon (19 points), Trevor Ariza (16 points), and P.J. Tucker (15 points) all reached double-figures for Houston, who now await the winner of the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder. The Jazz lead that series three-games-to-two.

#Rockets stop the Wolves & advance to the second round! pic.twitter.com/WEfaCgnq9W — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 26, 2018

#Rockets making their way to the locker room after the 122-104 game 5 win to advance to 2nd rd. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/i6uY5xIbsR — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) April 26, 2018

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.