Houston Rockets

HOUSTON - The Rockets unveiled a new secondary logo on Thursday.

The team said the primary "R" logo would remain the same.

Houston will reveal its new uniforms on June 20, the night of the 2019 NBA draft.

The new secondary logo incorporated the team's primary logo and adds a metallic-looking basketball with a ring that says "Houston Rockets."

Click here to shop the new secondary logo collection.

Rockets Secondary Logo 🚀 Check out our new Secondary Logo! Our Rockets "R" Primary Logo will stay the same. 🛍 Visit RocketsShop.com for all the 🔥 Posted by Houston Rockets on Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.