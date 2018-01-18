Rockets' Trevor Ariza, Gerald Green suspended 2 games each for entering Clippers locker room

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green have each been suspended two games without pay following an incident that occurred after the Rockets 113-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

The suspensions were announced by the league and follow its investigation that determined Ariza and Green entered the Clippers locker room immediately after the game and engaged in a hostile, verbal altercation with several Clippers players.

Ariza had been ejected from the game, along with the Clippers’ Blake Griffin.

Griffin had previously been assessed a technical foul along with Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni after the pair had a verbal altercation late in the fourth quarter.

Ariza was ejected following a heated argument with Clippers guard Austin Rivers near the Clippers bench late in the game.

Rivers was not in uniform, though he was near the Clippers bench and was shouting at Ariza during play while standing on the court.

The league’s investigation concluded that James Harden and Chris Paul followed Ariza and Green into the corridor outside the locker room in an effort to defuse the situation, and accordingly, discipline was not warranted.

Ariza and Green will serve their suspensions during Houston's next two games, Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota and Jan. 20 vs. Golden State.

