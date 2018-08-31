Rockets trade Ryan Anderson, De'Anthony Melton to Suns

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets general manager had long been rumored to be looking to move forward Ryan Anderson this offseason and late Thursday night, he found a trading partner.

Channel 2 Sports Adam Wexler has confirmed the Rockets traded Anderson and rookie guard De'Anthony Melton to the Phoenix Suns for forward Marquese Chriss and guard Brandon Knight. The trade was initially reported by ESPN.

Anderson is due to make $20.4 million next season and $21.3 million the following season. FOr a team over the salary cap, the Rockets are going to get hit with the luxury tax, but moving Anderson will save them some money.

Knight and Chriss make slightly less than that each of the next two years and Melton had not yet agreed to a deal after being drafted in the second round of the 2018 draft by Houston.

Knight has not played in an NBA game since February 15, 2017 due to a knee injury. He tore the ACL in his left knee and has only recently been cleared to return to 5-on-5 basketball. He's a career 35.7 percent three-point shooter, though his numbers dipped quite a bit in his most recent seasons while playing with the Suns, shooting just 33.4 percent. He shot nearly 37 percent in his four seasons prior to that.

Chriss is entering his third season after being drafted 8th overall by the Suns in 2016. He started 124 games in his two seasons with the Suns and at 6'10", could be utilized by the Rockets as a rim-defender, as he averaged nearly two blocks per 36 minutes last season with the Suns.

Anderson struggled last season after getting injured in late February to regain his shooting touch. He was replaced in the starting lineup by P.J. Tucker and then played only sparingly in the postseason. That included less than 30 minutes total in the seven game conference finals series against Golden State.

Melton had a very strong summer league and most experts thought the Rockets got a steal in drafting Melton with the 46th pick in the draft. Melton did not play at all during his sophomore season at USC due to an ongoing investigation regarding receiving financial benefits.

