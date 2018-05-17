Rockets throttle Warriors, even conference finals at 1-1

HOUSTON - The Rockets topped the Warriors 127-105 in Game 2 at Toyota Center on Wednesday night.

The Western Conference finals are now tied 1-1.

PHOTOS: Rockets vs. Warriors in Game 2 of 2018 Western Conference finals

James Harden and P.J. Tucker each provided 14 points in the first half as Houston raced out to a 14-point lead. Trevor Ariza added 15 points in the opening half.

The Rockets held a 26-21 lead after the first quarter.

Recap the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.