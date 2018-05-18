Rockets take on Warriors in Game 3 of conference finals

OAKLAND - The Rockets face the Warriors Sunday night in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.
Game 3 will tip at 7 p.m. at Oracle Arena in Oakland.
Golden State won Game 1, 119-106, and Houston won Game 2, 127-105. The first two games of the series were played at Toyota Center in Houston on Monday and Wednesday.
Games 3 and 4 will be played in Oakland before the series returns to Houston for Game 5 on Thursday at 8 p.m.
Game 4 will tip at 8 p.m.
If needed, Game 6 will be in Oakland on May 26 and Game 7 will be in Houston on May 28.
