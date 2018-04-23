Rockets take on Timberwolves in Game 4 on NBA playoffs

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - Rockets lead 2-1. Game 4, 7 p.m.

NEED TO KNOW: The Timberwolves bounced back from a 20-point loss in Game 2 with a sellout-crowd-inspired 16-point victory over the Rockets in Game 3 that was the franchise's first win in the playoffs since 2004. Jimmy Butler had 28 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who were more aggressive than they were in Games 1 and 2. "I felt like they outworked us, and that should never happen," Rockets guard Gerald Green said.

KEEP AN EYE ON: The Rockets shooting 3-pointers. They needed 41 attempts to make 15 behind the arc in Game 3, as many as the Wolves swished in 27 tries. Harden was just 3 for 8, his rainbows often drifting to the left, as the Wolves kept up what has been a better-than-usual defensive performance in this series. "We're just making it harder on them, making them take tough shots and just trying to find ways to stop a high-powered offense," Towns said.

PRESSURE IS ON: Rockets center Clint Capela. After a 24-poin/t, 12-rebound production in Game 1, Capela had only seven points on six shots in Game 3. On the other end of the court, Towns finally got going after two bad games thanks in part to Capela's defense. The Rockets could use a strong response from the Swiss standout in the attempt to keep the Wolves from tying the series.

INJURY UPDATE: Butler, who missed a total of 21 games this season due to trouble with his right knee, clutched his left ankle in pain after twisting it late in the first half of Game 3. He didn't miss any time, though, and didn't even acknowledge the injury when asked about it in his postgame interview. "At the end of the day if you tell your mind it doesn't hurt, it doesn't," Butler said.

