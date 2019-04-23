Rockets take on Jazz in Game 5

HOUSTON - The Rockets are looking to close out the Jazz in Game 5 on Wednesday.
After winning the first two games of the series in Houston and Game 3 in Utah, Houston lost Game 4, missing out on a chance to sweep the series.
Houston is looking to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.
Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:
