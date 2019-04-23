Rockets take on Jazz in Game 5

Chris Paul reacts to being called for a foul in the second half of Game Four during the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena on April 22, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

HOUSTON - The Rockets are looking to close out the Jazz in Game 5 on Wednesday.

After winning the first two games of the series in Houston and Game 3 in Utah, Houston lost Game 4, missing out on a chance to sweep the series.

Houston is looking to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the fourth time in the past five years.

