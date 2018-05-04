Rockets take on Jazz in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

SALT LAKE CITY - ROCKETS AT JAZZ

Series tied 1-1. Game 3, 10:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN.

NEED TO KNOW: Adversity, meet the Rockets. A team that had winning streaks of 11, 14 and 17 games in the regular season has now ceded home-court advantage to the Jazz. It's not panic time for the NBA's No. 1 overall seed yet - it's only 1-1 - but Houston must expect Mitchell to shoot better at home in Game 3 than he did on the Rockets' home floor in Game 2.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Jazz F Joe Ingles. He has been superb in these playoffs, with three 20-point games already (as compared to having only two in the final two months of the regular season). The Aussie is playing with enormous confidence right now.

INJURY UPDATE: Jazz PG Ricky Rubio (hamstring) remains out.

PRESSURE IS ON: Utah. The Jazz know all they've done is win one game. Giving the series lead back to Houston in Game 3 would make the challenge of knocking off the Rockets incredibly daunting.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.