Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon passes the ball as he drives against Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio during the first half of Game 2 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series in Houston, Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

HOUSTON - The Rockets got out to a fast start in the first-round matchup against the Jazz.

Houston holds a 2-0 series lead after beating Utah by 32 and 20 points, respectively, in games one and two.

Game 3 is set to tipoff at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Jazz opened as 2.5-point favorites.

