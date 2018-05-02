Rockets take on Jazz in Game 2 of Western Conference semifinals

HOUSTON - The Utah Jazz will be looking for a way to slow down James Harden in Game 2 of the NBA's Western Conference semifinals tonight against the Houston Rockets.

Harden has averaged almost 36 points a game in five meetings between the two teams this season. And he scored 41 points in Houston's Game 1 rout. He made seven 3-pointers in that game, leaving the Jazz focused on limiting him from long range.

The top-seeded Rockets expect to see a different team than they did in Game 1 after the Jazz had only about 36 hours between the end of Game 6 against the Thunder and the start of this series.

Follow the game with KPRC in the window below:

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.