Rockets sign former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams

Charlotte Hornets guard Michael Carter-Williams (10) brings the ball up court against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 29, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Rockets added some depth to their backcourt by signing former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal is reportedly for a one-year contract worth $1.75 million.

Carter-Williams spent this past season with Charlotte, averaging just 4.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game off the bench. He was limited to just 52 games due to an injury to his left shoulder that required surgery. Carter-Williams has not played more than 54 games in a season since the 2014-15 campaign.

When healthy, Carter-Williams is a versatile playmaker with outstanding length (at 6 feet 6 inches tall) at the point guard position. That size could help the Rockets' switching defense.

Carter-Williams' greatest struggles regard shooting. He is a career 25 percent 3-point shooter and has steadily decreased his 3-point attempts over the course of his career.

The 11th overall pick in 2013 out of Syracuse, Carter-Williams won Rookie of the Year honors with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He was promptly traded the following season and will now be on his fifth team in five seasons.

