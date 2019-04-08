Rockets playoff tickets on sale Tuesday

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets controls the ball during a 111-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The NBA playoffs begin this weekend and the Houston Rockets opponent is not yet known, but playoff tickets go on sale Tuesday morning.

The Rockets will have home-court advantage in their first round, best-of-7 series that begins this weekend. Houston will host games 1 and 2 at Toyota Center. If necessary, Houston would host games 5 and 7 too.

The team announced tickets for games 1 & 2 will go on sale at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Game 1 will be Saturday or Sunday. Game 2 could be next Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday.

The full NBA playoff schedule for the first round is not expected to be announced until late Wednesday evening at the conclusion of the regular season.

The Rockets play their last game of the regular season Tuesday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder, one of their potential first-round playoff matchups.

✔️ NBA Record 27 3's

✔️ Clinch Home Court In Round 1



Tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10am for Games 1 & 2! pic.twitter.com/ZXSLVfaeMR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 8, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.