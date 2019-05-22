Rockets' P.J. Tucker does not make NBA All-Defensive Teams

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets had one of the top-rated defenses over the second part of the NBA season and that carried over into their 11 postseason games.

However, forward P.J. Tucker, who was widely regarded as one of the league’s top defenders, was not voted to the NBA’s All-Defensive Teams.

Tucker finished with 38 total points, including one first-team vote. He finished one point behind the Raptors' Kawhi Leonard for the final second-team spot among forwards.

Both of the Rockets' starting guards, James Harden and Chris Paul, also received first-team votes.

Harden received two first-team votes, but was not listed on any of the other 98 ballots.

Paul received one first-team vote and five second-team votes.

Harden finished second in the league in steals per game (2.03), while Paul finished third (1.97).

Tucker finished 11th (1.61) in steals per game.

