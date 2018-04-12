Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta fired up for playoff run

HOUSTON - Tilman Fertitta is living the dream. As owner of the Houston Rockets his team is the No. 1 overall seed and a strong favorite to win the franchise's third NBA Championship and the first since 1995.

“We hope it’s really interesting but we hope it doesn't get too interesting because it means it didn't go well,” said Fertitta. “It’s a new season. Minnesota is tough and then it would be OKC or Utah. At some point you're probably going to have go through Golden State. As long as we can play for a while, we have a chance."

KPRC Sports caught up with Fertitta inside his new property, The Post Oak Hotel. He knows how talented his Rockets are and after 65 wins during the season he has his minimum expectation for the Rockets playoff run.

“You take one series at a time. When you accomplish a lot, you set yourself up for success. I think we would be extremely disappointed if we didn't make it to the Western Conference finals,” he said. “It’s our bar and set it up ourselves that way by winning 65 games. Most think if you win 65 games you should at least make it to your conference finals but weird things happen in sports and, regardless of what happens it has been a great fun year for the team and my family.”

Fertitta made it clear that James Harden is the hands-down MVP and called him a "true leader" of the team. Fertitta is ready for Game 1 on Sunday night and gave us this message to Rockets Nation.

“One thing the players do not like is when they start the games the seats are not full. I ask the fans of Houston to be in your seats at 8 p.m. and be extremely loud,” said Fertitta. “If the fans are loud, I promise you we will bring home some victories.”

Fertitta has had a front row seat all season watching his team and MVP favorite Harden.

“It is an absolute no-brainer not only for his statistics but for his leadership. It would not have worked if you did not have James," he said of Harden. "To me, James showed tremendous leadership ability. I have all the faith in James and that we will get to where we want to get this year,” Fertitta said.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.