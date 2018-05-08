Fans get revved as Rockets look to take series against Utah Jazz

HOUSTON - It’s do-or-die for the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on Tuesday night, and Rockets players and fans know the competition is going to be fierce.

The Rockets lead the Western Conference Semifinals by 3 to 1.

Game 5 is set to start at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Rockets great Vernon Maxwell will join the liftoff party which starts at 4:30 p.m. outside Toyota Center. Maxwell played with the Rockets during the 1994 and 1995 championship wins.

Each fan attending Game 5 is going to receive a H-Town playoff T-shirt to wear during the game.

James Harden is usually the star of the show, but Chris Paul took center stage during game 4 in Utah with 27 points. Clint Capela dominated as well, with 12 points and 6 blocks.

Despite the win on Sunday, players know they need high energy because the Jazz will come with desperation.

“That team (Utah Jazz) is going to be desperate. They have nothing to lose. They'll give everything they got. They're going to be grabbing us, trying to get us out of the game,” said Capela.

"We just gotta come out with the same intensity that we had the last two games. Ready to compete, defend, that's what we did. I think the two games in Utah we defended really well,” said Paul.

On Tuesday morning on StubHub, a court-side seat was selling $1,650.



