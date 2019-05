PJ Tucker celebrates in the fourth quarter during Game 4 of the Second Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Rockets and Warriors are tied 2-2 in the Western Conference semifinals.

Game 5 is Wednesday night in Oakland.

After the Warriors raced out to a two-game lead, Houston countered with back-to-back home wins to even the series.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.