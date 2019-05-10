Rockets look to stave off elimination in Game 6 against Warriors

James Harden stands for the National Anthem before their game against the Golden State Warriors in Game Five of the Western Conference Semifinals of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 08, 2019 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - The Rockets are in do-or-die mode for Game 6 against the Warriors.

Golden State holds a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

Houston is undefeated at home during this playoff run, but will need to win Friday in order to stay alive.

Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in Game 6.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.