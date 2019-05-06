Rockets look to even series against Warriors in Game 4

James Harden celebrates after Game 3 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 4, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Rockets are looking to hold home court against the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday.

Houston is down to Golden State 2-1 in the series.

The Warriors won games 1 and 2 on the West Coast.

Houston is looking to win its second game at Toyota Center.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.