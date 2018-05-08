Rockets look to close out Jazz in Game 5 of Western Conference semis

HOUSTON - Chris Paul is a win away from finally reaching the Western Conference finals in his 10th season in the playoffs.

But the Houston guard isn't looking ahead to what most expect will be a showdown with the defending champion Golden State Warriors in the next round.

After all, he's been in this situation before in 2015 with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Paul is normally reticent to discuss his past playoff failures, but the nine-time All-Star was candid about that particular letdown when he was interviewed on TNT moments after Houston took a 3-1 lead over the Utah Jazz with a 100-87 win in Game 5.

He was asked if he's allowed himself to think about being in the finals for the first time.

"It's the process man," he said. "I've been here before, 3-1. (Expletive) went bad real quick, you know what I mean?"

The collapse that Paul is referring to came at the hands of the Rockets. Paul and the Clippers raced out to a 3-1 lead in the conference semifinals. They got blown out in Game 5, wasted a 19-point second-half lead in a loss in Los Angeles in Game 6, then fell in Game 7 at Houston.

Paul got prickly later when asked to expand on his comments and share what he learned from that series. He deflected the question with a joke before finally mumbling: 'don't relax,' before James Harden stepped in to save his teammate from the uncomfortable moment.

"He's not even thinking about that honestly," Harden said. "We've got a game on Tuesday and we're going to do whatever it takes to close it out."

Houston's game against Utah is one of two games on Tuesday. In the other game, the Warriors also have a chance to finish off their series with the New Orleans Pelicans after taking a 3-1 lead with a 118-92 win on Sunday.

This is Paul's fifth appearance in the conference semifinals after losing to the Spurs 4-3 in 2008 while with New Orleans, being swept by San Antonio in 2012 with the Clippers and losing 4-2 to the Thunder with that team before that 2015 debacle against the Rockets.

Coach Mike D'Antoni said the most important quality Paul has brought to the Rockets in his first year with the team is his toughness and edge. He doesn't expect to see anything different out of him on Tuesday despite having the opportunity to finally shed the label that he can't get out of the second round.

"It's hard to go up another notch. I think he's on full-tilt all the time," D'Antoni said. "You'd have to talk to him a little bit (but) I'm sure it's on his mind."

For the Jazz, they're hoping that they can recreate the success they had in Game 2 when they led by as many as 19 points early, and held on for a 116-108 win.

"We were on a different level in Game 2 and I think we've just got to get back to that," rookie Donovan Mitchell said.

Utah could get a boost in Game 6 with the return of Ricky Rubio. He's missed the entire series with a strained left hamstring, but was listed as questionable before Sunday's game and could be well enough to play on Tuesday.

However, they could be without reserve point guard Dante Exum in Game 6 after he left Sunday's game in the third quarter with soreness in his left hamstring.

Follow the game with KPRC in the chat window below:

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.