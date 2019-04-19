Rockets locked in ahead of Games 3 and 4 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY - The Houston Rockets aren't taking anything for granted ahead of the team's third and fourth playoff games against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.

"I think for us, it’s just worrying about us," said Rockets point guard Chris Paul at Friday afternoon’s practice before leaving Houston for Utah.

Paul's comment hones in on a simple yet crucial concept for this Rockets team after two blowout wins to start the series.

Despite winning by such big margins in Games 1 and 2 to take a commanding lead in the series, the Rockets aren’t taking their foot off the gas. In fact, they still aren’t completely satisfied with their play defensively. Guard P.J. Tucker called Game 2’s defense "average."

"We need to play better defensively," Tucker said. "Our communication wasn’t as good as it should have been."

Rockets Guard Eric Gordon, who has already scored 33 points in the series, said a lot of Utah’s issues were self-inflicted.

"We know that they missed a lot of open shots last game," Gordon said. "That’s what it boils down to. We know that. So we’re going to make that adjustment to contest every shot."

The Rockets will look to take a 3-0 series lead with a win Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central Time.

