Rockets' James Harden doughnuts score fierce, red-eye look from Houston eatery

The injured James Harden doughnut from Pena's Donuts & Diner and James Harden in this image combination created on May 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - The James Harden doughnuts are getting a new, redder look.

Pena's Donuts & Diner posted a photo of their latest James Harden doughnuts, which feature his recent eye injury.

Special Edition PLAYOFF HARDEN DONUT available tomorrow. Call in to place your order 832-831-9630 📞 James Harden Houston Rockets NBA #nba #harden #runasone #rockets Posted by Peña's Donuts & Diner on Tuesday, May 7, 2019

The doughnuts are now available, but the bakery suggests calling ahead for your order.

The post has been shared more than 300 times.

Harden took an accidental hit to both eyes from the Warriors’ Draymond Green and suffered a cut on his left eyelid last week.

The Rockets and the internet at large have given Harden's look the meme treatment.

