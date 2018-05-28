Rockets host Warriors in Game 7 of Western Conference finals

James Harden of the Houston Rockets drives with the ball against Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors during Game Six of the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs at ORACLE Arena on May 26, 2018 in Oakland, California.

HOUSTON - The Rockets host the Golden State Warriors Monday night in Houston for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

The winner advances to the NBA Finals to play the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Rockets aren't dwelling on their missed opportunity to close out the series in Game 6 as they get ready for Monday's game where they'll try to punch their ticket to finals for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1995-95.

They might have to do it without star Chris Paul, who is dealing with a strained right hamstring that kept him out of Game 6. Coach Mike D'Antoni said Sunday that he's continuing to receive treatment and his status for Game 7 will likely be a game-time decision.

James Harden, who had 22 points in the first half on Saturday night but just 10 the rest of the way, insists that the Rockets remain confident despite the blowout loss and are up to Monday's challenge.

"There's no pressure. It's an opportunity, an opportunity that we all are excited to be a part of," he said. "Game 7 at our house, that's what we've worked the entire regular season for (is) to get home-court advantage. So we're going to come out and be ready."

The Rockets tied the Raptors for best home record in the NBA during the regular season by going 34-7. They're 7-2 in Houston this postseason with one of their losses coming in Game 1 of this series.

After 10,000 people paid $10 each to watch Saturday night's game at the Toyota Center in what was a fundraiser for victims of the Santa Fe school shooting, Harden has no doubt that the home fans will be ready to help them out in Game 7.

"They're going to bring it," he said. "We've got a whole city behind us, and they're as loyal as they come."

