Rockets host media day, talk about high expectations this season

HOUSTON - On Monday, the Rockets held their annual media day at a different location, one of owner Tilman Fertitta’s properties: the Post Oak Hotel.

It was the first time that the media got a chance to talk with new addition Carmelo Anthony. Anthony was asked about what his role will be on the team.

“At the end of the day, we’re all going to camp to see how this thing works. My goal is to go to training camp and do what I have to do to help this team get over the hump and win a championship. Whatever I have to do to help this team win a championship, then that’s what’s going to be done,” he said.

One word that came out of everyone’s mouth at one point or another was “championship.”

The Rockets have one clear focus -- to get past the Western Conference Finals and finally win another title for Houston.

“We all have the same goal and a little bit we almost kind of know what it takes to almost get there but we haven’t gotten there yet so that’s more motivation and more drive for all of us,” James Harden said.

On Tuesday, the Rockets open camp in Lake Charles, Louisiana, at another one of Fertitta’s venues: the Golden Nugget.

#Rockets guard Gerald Green says the new younger players need to know one very important thing about this team. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/yNOV4FdVNS — Alex Radow (@alexradow) September 24, 2018

The first preseason game is in Houston on Oct. 2 against the Grizzlies.

“I am here to win championships & I’m not going to let 5 or 10 or 15 or 20 million dollars make the difference.” #Rockets owner @TilmanJFertitta on spending to win. @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/49fZ11HU2X — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) September 24, 2018

