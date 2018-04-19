HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets held a moment of silence Wednesday for the late Barbara Bush at Toyota Center before Game 2 of their NBA playoff series against the Timberwolves.

VIDEO: Rockets hold moment of silence for Barbara Bush before Game 2 of NBA playoffs

Fans showed their respect for the former first lady's life by being quiet before the arena turned into a madhouse during the game.

A photo of Barbara was displayed on the big screen and an American flag was unfurled across the court.

Barbara Bush and her husband President George H.W. Bush were well-known Houston-area sports fans, often being seen at Astros games and making regular appearances at NRG Stadium for the Texans.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.