Rockets have 2nd-best odds to win championship out of NBA's final four

HOUSTON - The Rockets and Warriors are the two favorites to win the NBA Finals this season, according to odds from Bovada.com.

The Warriors are the favorites, while the Rockets are the second-most likely to win it all this season, according to the lines.

Golden State is at -140 to win the NBA championship, meaning you would have to bet $140 to win $100. Houston's odds are at +250, meaning a $100 bet would win $250 if the team wins the title.

Cleveland (+500) and Boston (+2000) have the worst odds.

The odds for the Rockets are at +170 and the Warriors are at -200 to win the Western Conference finals.

The Rockets and Warriors begin the Western Conference finals Monday at Toyota Center.

Golden State has been in the NBA Finals the past three seasons, winning two championships.

