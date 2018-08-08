Rockets guard Gerald Green treats children to back-to-school shopping spree

PASADENA, Texas - It’s the offseason for Rockets guard and Houstonian Gerald Green.

Green loves his city and enjoys giving back as often as possible.

On Wednesday morning, Green was at an Academy store in Pasadena, treating 30 kids from the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston to a back-to-school shopping spree.

“This is just some of things you should do as role model. Kids look up to you, do anything to give back to them,” Green said. “This city has embraced me so much, I want to go out and help as much as I can.”

For two hours in Pasadena, Green walked the aisles with the kids as they filled their carts. Each received a $100 shopping trip to load up for the new school year.

“Any time you can help, you should. God has blessed me with a successful life. If I wasn’t giving back, I’m not doing my business. Even if it’s just for a couple of hours to be here and put a smile on their face, I would do it all day, especially for the city of Houston,” Green said.

For Green, events like this one remind him of his childhood.

“I see myself, I’m just like them,” Green said. “Some kids are going through situations, maybe financially, going through tough times in life. I was one of them, a kid that had nothing. I lost my finger, so I didn’t feel the confidence in myself. So, several times in life I needed this to pick up my spirits. Any time I can put a smile on their face and make their families happy, then I’m doing my job.”

