Rockets expected to sign Kenneth Faried

HOUSTON - The Rockets are expected to make another significant in-season addition to the team early next week. The Brooklyn Nets are finalizing a buyout with forward Kenneth Faried on Saturday and once he clears waivers on Monday, the Rockets are expected to sign Faried, KPRC 2 sources have confirmed.

With Clint Capela out for 4-6 weeks following thumb surgery to repair ligament damage on Thursday, the Rockets were seeking help in the frontcourt. Faried has played in just 12 games for the Nets this season after being acquired via traded in the offseason from the Nuggets.

Houston will need to clear a spot on the roster to make room for Faried.

Faried played in just two games this month and did not play in the Nets thrilling 145-142 overtime victory at Toyota Center over the Rockets on Wednesday.

In his eight seasons in the NBA, Faried has averaged 8.1 rebounds per game, while scoring 11.3 points per game. Faried is fifth among active players in offensive rebounds per 36 minutes played (minimum 1000 minutes played.)

