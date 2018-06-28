Rockets exercise option on D'Antoni's contract

HOUSTON - The Rockets announced they have picked up the fourth-year option on head coach Mike D'Antoni's contract. D'Antoni guided the Rockets to the most wins in franchise history last season as the Rockets went 65-17.

“The way Mike conducts himself behind the scenes along with the results he brings, it did not take long for me to see that he is the perfect fit for our organization,” said Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta.

“We are thrilled to have Coach D’Antoni continue to push the Rockets towards our goal of winning a championship.”

The Rockets also posted the best record in the NBA, a first for the franchise. The team also won a franchise record 31 road games, tying for the sixth-highest single-season total in league history.

In D'Antoni's first season with the Rockets, he claimed coach of the year honors. He became the eighth coach in league history to win multiple Coach of the Year awards, and joined Gregg Popovich as the only ones who are active.

He finished 5th in coach of the year voting this season, while James Harden won Most Valuable Player honors. General Manager Daryl Morey also won executive of the year honors, an honor that signifies a strong team-wide effort in the front office.

Ch. 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy spoke with Fertitta today about the the awards won by the team on Monday and about his thoughts heading into NBA free agency.

