NEW YORK - The Rockets drafted USC shooting guard De'anthony Melton on Thursday with the 46th pick in the second round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Melton was ineligible last season as he was included in the FBI’s report detailing corruption in college basketball.

Melton is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He is 20 years old.

He averaged 8.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals in 2016-17, his freshman season.

