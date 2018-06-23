Rockets' draft picks Melton, Edwards ready to get started

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets introduced their two second round picks, De'Anthony Melton and Vincent Edwards, on Friday at Toyota Center, about two weeks before each is expected to headline the roster for the Rockets summer league team in Las Vegas.

Melton, a guard from the University of Southern California, can't wait for that opportunity considering he missed the entire 2017-18 season due to an ongoing NCAA investigation.

"I don't think words can describe it, honestly," Melton said. "Just to be out there with nine other guys on the court, it's ridiculous to even think about."

When asked about what skills he feels like he brings, Melton said, "My skills are high IQ basketball, my defense, my instincts.

"I feel like my shooting has gotten a lot better and my passing are all what I bring to the table and that's what the Rockets are made of, too."

Just a guess - @DeAnthonyMelton may have played vs or with @JHarden13 in the @DrewLeague over the summers. https://t.co/D8tzo6UmLr — Adam Wexler (@KPRC2AdamW) June 22, 2018

He also noted that he has been on the court with James Harden and Chris Paul already, playing in the famed Drew League in Los Angeles over the summer.

I played against Chris Paul and James Harden, very high energy game," Melton said. "It was just crazy being on the court, I'm not going to say who won, but it was a good game."

He later acknowledged he d(and his team) did not beat them.

Edwards, a forward from Purdue, started 127 of 138 games played in four seasons with the Boilermakers. Over his three seasons, he made 40.9 percent of his three-point shots (144-352).

"To hear your name called (in the NBA draft) is one of the most surreal feelings you'll ever have in your life," Edwards said.

"Being able to knock down open shots, I feel like that is a strength of mine," Edwards said about his abilities.

"Being able to stretch the floor a little bit, just being that guy that can be versatile guy and try to can guard multiple positions."

The Rockets will play in the Vegas Summer League beginning on July 6th.

