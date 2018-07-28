Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and wife Laurel attend Texans camp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.V. - Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni -- who is originally from West Virginia and lives there during the offseason -- dropped by Texans practice Saturday with his wife Laurel.

"We got the Astros where they need to be," said the basketball coach. "Now we got two other teams we gotta get up there -- no, three -- the soccer team."

D'Antoni spoke briefly with reporters at The Greenbrier Resort, where he addressed a wide variety of topics, from newly re-signed center Clint Capela, to the Rockets' offseason, and critics who feel Houston took a step back.

"If we're gonna beat Golden State -- which everybody's searching for -- you gotta take some chances," D'Antoni said.

"I don't wanna be snide ... they said the same thing when we got Chris [Paul] with James [Harden]. And I can see why they say that. They don't know what goes on, the inner workings of a team," he added.

The Rockets lost noted defensive stalwarts Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah a Moute in free agency, but did re-sign point guard Chris Paul, center Clint Capela, and sharpshooter Gerald Green. They also added reserves James Ennis III and Michael Carter-Williams, and drafted USC's De'Anthony Melton in the second round.

Houston will also reportedly add future Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony to the roster once he becomes a free agent.

