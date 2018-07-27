Rockets, Clint Capela agree to 5-year, $90 million deal, reports say

Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts in the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets have agreed to a five-year, $90 million contract with center Clint Capela, according to reports.

Capela was a restricted free agent.

Capela, 24, was a first-round pick of the Rockets in the 2014 draft.

He is from Switzerland and is listed at 6 feet 10 inches tall and 240 pounds.

Capela averaged career highs in virtually all stats last season. He posted 13.9 points per game, 10.8 rebounds per game with nearly two blocks, along with a 65-percent shooting percentage.

Retaining Capela was one of the main priorities for the Rockets this offseason.

