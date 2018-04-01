Rockets clinch home court advantage throughout the NBA playoffs

AP Images

HOUSTON - While in San Antonio awaiting their game Sunday afternoon against the Spurs, the Houston Rockets have secured home court advantage throughout the entire NBA playoffs.

That includes the NBA Finals, if they advance that far.

More Headlines

The Rockets magic number to clinch home court advantage throughout the playoffs dropped to one after their buzzer-beating win over the Suns on Friday night at Toyota Center. When the Toronto Raptors lost on the road at the Boston Celtics, 110-99 on Saturday night, that sealed the Rockets as the top seed throughout the playoffs.

This is the first time in franchise history the Rockets have earned that distinction.

Houston (62-14) has already set a franchise record for wins with six games remaining.

The NBA playoffs begin on April 14.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.