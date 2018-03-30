Rockets clinch home-court advantage for Western Conference Playoffs

Getty Images

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will have the home-court advantage in the Western Conference Playoffs after a Thursday loss by the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors dropped their third straight game, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks 116-107.

The loss allowed the Rockets to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference, and the best record in the West.

“There’s no place like home,” the Rockets said in a tweet.

There's no place like home. #Rockets clinch best record in West and home court advantage for the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Rockets face the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. Friday at the Toyota Center.

If the Rockets beat the Suns and the Boston Celtics beat the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, Houston will lock in home-court advantage against any Eastern Conference team, should they make the Finals, according to NBA.com.

The Playoffs begin April 14. The Finals start May 31.

