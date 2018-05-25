Rockets' Chris Paul ruled out for Game 6 of Western Conference Finals

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been ruled out with a leg injury for Saturday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals playoff game in Golden State.
The Rockets said Paul has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.
Paul injured his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 Thursday night when he landed after a missed jump shot. He did not play the rest of the game.
Paul finished with 20 points.
Houston holds a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6.
Head coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday morning that Eric Gordon, who had a team-high 24 points in Game 5, will replace Paul in the lineup.
D'Antoni said "without a doubt" the team will be able to handle the challenge of playing Game 6 without CP3.
"Chris is a tough loss... but we always find ways to win," Gordon said.
Paul missed 24 games due to injury during the regular season.
According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Rockets went 15-9 (.625) without Paul in the lineup in the regular season and 61-12 (.836) with him.
Paul is averaging 21.1 points per game during the playoffs.
