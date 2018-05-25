Rockets' Chris Paul ruled out for Game 6 of Western Conference Finals

Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets goes up against Quinn Cook of the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter of Game Five of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on May 24, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo…

HOUSTON - Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul has been ruled out with a leg injury for Saturday's Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals playoff game in Golden State.

The Rockets said Paul has a right hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated after the team returns to Houston following Game 6.

Paul injured his hamstring late in the fourth quarter of Game 5 Thursday night when he landed after a missed jump shot. He did not play the rest of the game.

Paul finished with 20 points.

Houston holds a 3-2 series lead heading into Game 6.

Head coach Mike D'Antoni said Friday morning that Eric Gordon, who had a team-high 24 points in Game 5, will replace Paul in the lineup.

D'Antoni said "without a doubt" the team will be able to handle the challenge of playing Game 6 without CP3.

"Chris is a tough loss... but we always find ways to win," Gordon said.

Paul missed 24 games due to injury during the regular season.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the Rockets went 15-9 (.625) without Paul in the lineup in the regular season and 61-12 (.836) with him.

Paul is averaging 21.1 points per game during the playoffs.

