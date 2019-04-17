Rockets look to take 2-0 series lead over Jazz

James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets shoots over Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz during Game One of the first round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Utah Jazz at Toyota Center on April 14,…

HOUSTON - The Rockets host the Utah Jazz Wednesday night on Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Houston leads the series 1-0.

NEED TO KNOW: After their 32-point win in Game 1, the Rockets talked about the need to maintain focus, after they won the opener of their second-round series against the Jazz last season only to lose Game 2 at home. The Rockets went on to win that series in five games but don't like the fact that they lost that game in Houston and are determined not to let it happen again.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Harden. The Jazz used a defense focused on making the left-handed superstar go to his right in Game 1. The tactic kept him from using his step-back 3-pointer as effectively as he normally does. If they use the same tactic in Game 2 look for Harden to continue driving to the paint and dishing off to teammates such as Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker for corner 3s.

INJURY WATCH: Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha is questionable with soreness in his left hip and Kyle Korver is probable because of a sore right knee. The Rockets don't have injuries but hope center Clint Capela will feel better after struggling during Game 1 while recovering from an upper respiratory infection.

PRESSURE IS ON: Mitchell. He will need to play better if the Jazz hope to even this series after he had five turnovers and no assists in the opener.

