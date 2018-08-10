Rockets announce 2018-2019 schedule

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets today announced their schedule for the 2018 preseason and the 2018-19 regular season.



The five-game preseason opens on Tuesday, Oct. 2 with the Rockets playing Memphis in the BBVA Compass Iron City Showdown in Birmingham, Ala. Another preseason highlight includes the Rockets hosting the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association at Toyota Center on Tuesday, Oct. 9.



Houston opens the season with four of their first six games at home, but they will then play a season-high five straight on the road at the beginning of November.

Their first meeting against Golden State comes on Thursday, Nov. 15 at Toyota Center.



LeBron James will visit Toyota Center as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time on Thursday, Dec. 13. The Rockets also host Oklahoma City on Christmas Day, marking their third time playing on the holiday over the past four seasons.



Half of the Rockets 12 back-to-backs come before Christmas with four sets of back-to-backs falling post All-Star break.



The only Western Conference teams the Rockets will not face four times are the L.A. Clippers (1 home, 2 road), Minnesota (1 home, 2 road), Phoenix (2 home, 1 road), and Portland (2 home, 1 road).

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.