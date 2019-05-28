Rock the vote to get your Houston Astros in MLB All-Star Game in Cleveland

HOUSTON - Your Houston Astros are off to a hot start this season and now's your chance to vote the players into the MLB All-Star Game.

The 2019 ballot features a new format that includes two phases of fan voting.

The Primary voting phase runs May 28 through 3 p.m. CT on June 21. Fans can submit up to five ballots per day on Astros.com and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark apps, or up to 17 unique players per day on Google.

The top three vote-getters at each position (top nine outfielders) in each league will be revealed the night of June 21 during the Astros-Yankees MLB Network telecast, and fans will then be able to vote for the starter.

The Starters Election voting will run from 11 a.m. CT on June 26 through 3 p.m. CT on June 27. Vote totals will be reset from the Primary period. Fans can vote for starters once on Astros.com and the MLB At Bat and MLB Ballpark apps, or up to 17 unique players per day on Google. The winner at each position will be named the starter.

The pitchers and reserves for each all-star team will be chosen by player ballots and selections by the commissioner's office.

The full rosters will be announced on June 30.

The Midsummer Classic is July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.