Ridge Point HS baseball team prepared for first trip to state in school history

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - For decades, early June has signaled some of the best high school baseball you will find in the country.

For four days, new UIL state champions are crowned in Austin and Round Rock.

The 2019 edition gets started this week and the Ridge Point Panthers from the Fort Bend Independent School District are going to the tournament for the first time in school history.

Ten years ago, Ridge Point opened its doors and has enjoyed tremendous athletic success in the past several years.

Here's a by-the-numbers look at the Ridge Point Panthers:

School Opened: 2010

Location: Sienna Plantation (Missouri City)

Region 3 Champions

Record: 32-4-1

UIL state appearances: First

Head Coach Clinton Welch: Fifth season

6A Semifinal opponent: McKinney Boyd (31-14 record)

Game time: Friday, 4 p.m. at Dell Diamond in Round Rock

If Ridge Point wins and advances to the Class 6A championship, they will play the winner of Southlake Carroll and Austin Lake Travis on Saturday at 4 p.m. in Round Rock.

