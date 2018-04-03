Rich Dauer, former Astros first base coach, throws emotional first pitch on Opening Day

HOUSTON - Former Astros first base coach Rich Dauer, who has recovered after almost dying when he suffered an acute subdural hematoma during Houston's victory parade, threw out a ceremonial first pitch Monday night at Minute Maid Park.

Dauer wept openly the entire time he was on the field and wiped his puffy eyes with a handkerchief after he tossed the strike to to Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

More tears came as he embraced Hinch at the plate and they continued to flow as he received big hugs from Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve, George Springer and many other Astros.

"The World Series mattered to him, living mattered more," Hinch said. "That moment hit a lot of us."

Dauer retired after his medical incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.