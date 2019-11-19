Rice University among list for worst college football stadiums based on fan reviews

HOUSTON - Rice Stadium is ranked No. 8 out of 40 for having one of the worst stadium in college football, according to the digital personal finance publication MoneyWise.

Rice Stadium opened its gates in 1950. According to the publication, "fans say upgrades are long overdue."

One Owls fan reviewing on Google says, "The stadium is nice looks nice, but it has very old bones. I expected the stadium to have a few more upgrades to the bathrooms and the concessions stands but they look like the same set since it was built..."

Another says the stadium is "a good place to watch a football game, but definitely lacking the amenities we've all come to expect in modern stadiums."

Officials at Rice report the stadium "received a major upgrade to the overall fan experience in August of 2016 when the $33 million Brian Patterson Sports Performance Center opened its doors."

The sports performance center appears to be an addition to Rice Stadium that provides amenities such as weight rooms, lockers and a team lounge.

To learn more about the facility, visit RiceOwls online.

